How to watch Team USA vs. Venezuela in World Baseball Classic quarterfinals

There are only two teams that have not lost a game in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

By Yahoo Sports

Mar 18, 2023

And Team USA needs to go through one of them to reach the semifinals.

The defending WBC champions begin knockout stage play this weekend with a showdown against Venezuela at loanDepot park in Miami. The quarterfinal matchup is Team USA’s toughest test yet, and it comes in a win-or-go-home situation.

Venezuela won Pool D, arguably the toughest of the four groups, with a perfect 4-0 record. That unbeaten run was highlighted by a 5-1 win over the Dominican Republic and a 9-6 victory against Puerto Rico.

Similar to Team USA, Venezuela’s roster is filled with MLB standouts. Jose Altuve, Ronald Acuna Jr., Salvador Perez and Luis Arraez are just some of the names the United States’ pitching staff has to deal with.

While the Americans went 3-1 in pool play, they need to perform much better than they have overall to beat Venezuela and keep their title defense alive.

So will the Americans rise to the occasion, or will this mark the end of their WBC run? Here’s what to know before the Team USA-Venezuela battle.

When is the Team USA vs. Venezuela WBC game?

Team USA and Venezuela will meet in the tournament’s last quarterfinal matchup on Saturday.

What time does the Team USA vs. Venezuela WBC game start?

First pitch at loanDepot park is set for 7 p.m. ET.

What TV channel is the Team USA vs. Venezuela WBC game on?

FOX will air the U.S.-Venezuela game.

How to stream the Team USA vs. Venezuela WBC game

You can also stream the action on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports app.

Who are the starting pitchers for Team USA vs. Venezuela?

Team USA manager Mark DeRosa is handing the ball to Chicago White Sox right-hander Lance Lynn. This will be the two-time All-Star’s second start after earning a victory against Canadá. Lynn allowed one run on two hits and struck out six over five innings.

Getting the ball first for Venezuela is Texas Rangers southpaw Martin Perez. The 2022 All-Star started against the Dominican Republic and allowed one run on four hits and two walks while striking out four in 3.1 innings.

What is Team USA’s starting lineup vs. Venezuela?

1. Mookie Betts, RF

2. Mike Trout, CF

3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Kyle Tucker, LF

6. Tim Anderson, 2B

7. Kyle Schwarber, DH

8. J.T. Realmuto, C

9. Trea Turner, SS

What is Venezuela’s starting lineup vs. Team USA?

1. Jose Altuve, 2B

2. Anthony Santander, RF

3. Luis Arraez, 1B

4. Salvador Pérez, C

5. Ronald Acuna Jr., CF

6. David Peralta, LF

7. Eugenio Suarez, 3B

8. Gleyber Torres, DH

9. Andrés Giménez, SS

