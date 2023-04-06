Venezuela media guide

Posteado en: Actualidad

Political polarisation is mirrored in the media, a process that began under Hugo Chávez, whose critics accused him of persecuting hostile outlets and opponents of President Nicolás Maduro say he has continued these tactics.

By Yahoo News

Apr 05, 2023

Anti-government and exile media have emerged online. Many journalists have fled Venezuela because of threats and physical dangers, says Reporters Without Borders (RSF).

The government’s main TV mouthpiece is Venezolana de Television (VTV), which carries Mr Maduro’s speeches and reports on the activities of his ministers. Its coverage routinely ignores the opposition.

Telecoms regulators have barred many of VTV’s competitors from cable networks. Globovision, a one-time critical outlet, changed its editorial line after it was sold to government-linked owners in 2013.

Venezuela is the main shareholder in Telesur, a Caracas-based pan-American TV. Governments with a stake in the venture are all left wing or left of centre.

The government regularly blocks online news content, which affecting various independent media portals. Key independent media include Radio Fe y Alegría, Efecto Cocuyo, Unión Radio, El Estímulo, El Pitazo and El Diario.

There were 22.7 million internet users by July 2022, comprising 78% of the population (Internetworldstats.com).

Media guides by BBC Monitoring

Press

El Nacional – online only, Caracas

Ultimas Noticias – Caracas-based daily

El Universal – Caracas-based daily

El Carabobeno – online only, Valencia-based

Efecto Cocuyo – online, independent news outlet

El Estímulo – online, independent news outlet

El Pitazo – online, independent news outlet

El Diario – online, independent news outlet

Television

Venezolana de Television – state-run

Televen – private

Venevision – private

Globovision – private

Telesur – Caracas-based pan-American TV

Radio

Radio Fe y Alegría – independent radio network

Unión Radio – independent news radio

Radio Nacional de Venezuela – state-run

Union Radio Noticias – commercial news network

News agency/websites

Agencia Venezolana de Noticias (AVN) – state-run, pages in English

LaPatilla – news website

