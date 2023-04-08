Heavy rains collapsed of the Pan-American highway in Mérida (IMAGES)

Posteado en: Venezuelan News in English

As a consequence of the intense rainfall that fell in the morning hours of this Thursday along the entire Pan-American route of Mérida State, several tributaries overflowed. This caused the collapse of this important highway that connects the Andean State with Trujillo and Zulia.

Jesús Quintero // Lapatilla.com Correspondent

This situation cut off the transit of heavy cargo, fuel and food.

In the face of the emergency, the Secretariat for the Economic Development of Public Services and the Merida Institute of Infrastructure and Roads (Inmivi) began work to reopen the vehicular transit as soon as possible.

Marielys Sasipa, Secretary of Public Services of the Government of Mérida, together with Yesenia Díaz, president of Inmivi, reported that they are at Kilometer 15 of “La Arenosa”, Julio César Salas Municipality, with heavy backhoes and other machinery and engineers from the Ministry of Transportation to start the rehabilitation of the road early this Friday, April 7th.

“This road, when affected, paralyzes heavy cargo transport. For this reason, we need to restore the vehicular passage as soon as possible to enable the transport of the fuel, gas and food trucks that affects these three western Venezuelan states,” she said.