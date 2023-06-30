The drama of nationalized Colombians on the Venezuelan border and their objected identity cards

A significant number of Colombians nationalized in Venezuela are calling for a solution to the objection to their identity cards, because this problem with their identification document prevents them from carrying out any legal or official proceeding.

Anggy Polanco // Correspondent lapatilla.com

José Morales, a resident of Ureña, born in this border town in Venezuela, and who even served in the military, denounced that his identity card presents an “objection”.

Despite having gone to the Saime offices in San Cristóbal and San Antonio, he has not had any solution to his problem.

Néstor Perea Martínez, a resident of Ureña, entered Venezuela in 1987, and from that moment he applied for his regularization documents in the country. With the nationalization decree implemented by Hugo Chávez he obtained his nationality documentation.

In 2020 his identity card expired, but when he went to renew the document, it appeared that his identification was challenged(objected), which is why he went to the Saime office (Identification and naturalization service) in San Antonio del Táchira to submit the documents required to solve this problem, but the director of that office did accept these, and suggested that he go to Caracas.

“Still the Saime page says that one can go to any Saime office in the country,” he pointed out.

“We appeal the director of Saime so that we can renew our ID at any office in the country. I have lived in Venezuela for 35 years,” Perea said.

He indicated that with the challenged ID they cannot carry out operations such as bank account renewal or other procedures. That is why they ask Gustavo Vizcaíno for a solution to this inconvenience.

Likewise, the councilors of Ureña, Carlos Taborda and Ángel Araque, requested the national director of Saime, Gustavo Vizcaíno, to help the inhabitants of the border municipalities that present contested identity cards.

Taborda pointed out that every time people go to the nearest offices, this issue is not resolved and many of those nationalized are low-income citizens, so they cannot afford to travel to Caracas.