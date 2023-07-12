The social and economic crisis in Venezuela influence the increase of cardiovascular diseases

The critical social, economic and political situation faced by Venezuelans influences the increase in cardiovascular diseases. This is the appreciation of Heliodoro Rodríguez, President of the Venezuelan Society of Cardiology, during a congress held in Margarita island this week.

Dexcy Guédez // Correspondent lapatilla.com

“Of course, social and economic problems also have an impact on how cardiovascular diseases are resolved at all levels, because to the extent that hospitals do not have the resources to treat any type of disease, especially coronary disease, myocardial infarction, patients who require surgery, all these factors always have an impact on the population,” he explained.

He confirmed that cardiovascular diseases are the main cause of death not only in our country, but also in the Western world.

For his part, Félix Marín, President of the Nueva Esparta chapter of the Venezuelan Society of Cardiology, indicated that the condition with highest incidence in this island state is arterial hypertension, according to figures to which he had access through the Regional Health Corporation.

“Of the total mortality, last year 39% were of cardiovascular origin. What “Corposalud” could not explain was what the origin, whether it was heart attack or heart failure, but it could have been caused as a side effect of the pandemic too, repercussions on the heart caused by the virus, that may be the cause it increased so much,” Marín indicated.

Another aspect that Marín highlighted is that there is also a high incidence of arterial hypertension in patients who are treated but not under medical supervision or control.

The same occurs with patients who are not treated, because they do not know that it is hypertension, and patients who know that it is hypertension, but do not have control.