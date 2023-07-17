The best use that chavismo could find for El Libertador Air Base in Venezuela: host a car race and exhibit

Despite the recent death and still mourning and the loss of one of Venezuela’s “best men” in the exercises corresponding to the celebration of July 5th, Independence Day. The Military Aviation Force promotes an event called the BAEL “Racing Show” Best Aérea El Libertador), which will use this restricted military zone, security and protected areas to provide leisure and recreation this July 15th and 16th in Palo Negro, Aragua State.

Correspondent La Patilla.com

This event, which will take place at the El Libertador Air Base (BAEL), expects to receive approximately 20,000 people and seeks to exalt “sports” in military spaces to publicize the aircraft and sports vehicles that will be exhibited.

“With the spirit of sharing a different and family weekend at our “El Libertador” Air Base, promoting sports and making our capabilities as a country known, the Military Aviation (AVM) and the whole National Armed Forces, are honored to invite you all to the BAEL RACING SHOW 2023,” reported the AVM minutes.

Those attending the event will have the opportunity to see more than 300 vehicles from the states of Lara, Nueva Esparta, Zulia, Falcón, Puerto Ordaz, Anzoátegui, Carabobo and, of course, Aragua, on display and in competition.

In this event, the public will be able to observe, from up close and in any area they access, all the excitement of the DRAG and the ¼ MILE races. Likewise, there will be exhibition areas for Aircraft, Exotic and Racing Vehicles, High-Cylinder Motorcycles, Sound Car, Car Tuning, 4×4, ATV, Karting Track and a GO KART Competition.

The organizer of the event assured that they are already organizing a work schedule that will take the Racing Show to other military air bases in Venezuela, and although it has not yet been confirmed, the next one could take place in La Carlota Air Base in Caracas.