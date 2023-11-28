VIDEO: Un joven agarró un micrófono en su boda y sorprendió a sus suegros con un hermoso gesto

Un joven inglés sorprendió a su pareja y a su familia cuando realizó el discurso de su boda en coreano, idioma que aprendió durante un año para esta ocasión. Tras su casamiento, decidió compartir sus palabras en TikTok, donde acumuló miles de reproducciones.
Por: TN
En el clip, subido a la mencionada red social, el novio incluyó algunas frases en coreano en su discurso de agradecimiento, dejando a los invitados perplejos. De hecho, los que más se impactaron fueron los padres de su pareja, quienes decidieron pararse y abrazarlo ya que ellos son coreanos.
La publicación se volvió viral, ya que hasta el momento tiene más de un millón de visualizaciones y tiene casi 200 mil likes. Además, varios usuarios dejaron comentarios referidos al momento.
@bdccarpenter
For nearly a year, I have been keeping a big secret from my wife, until our wedding day. I kept sneaking off for 30 minutes at a time for video calls she didn’t know about, or pretending they were for work when they weren’t. In bed I would often put one headphone in so she couldn’t hear what I was doing, and turning my screen away so she couldn’t see either. I set myself a goal of learning just a teeny tiny bit of Korean as a show of respect to her and her family on our wedding day. I wasn’t originally planning on sharing this video from a couple of months ago, because I try to make social media about posting educational content for you all. But, it seems silly not to share one of the most important days of my life. So, here is my full wedding speech, for any of you who are interested. ?? #wedding #weddingtiktok #groom #speech #weddingday #bride #korean #korea
