Overflow from the oxidation lagoon of the El Palito refinery in central Venezuela pollutes surrounding beaches

This Tuesday, December 26th, the oxidation lagoon of the ‘El Palito’ refinery in Puerto Cabello, central Venezuela, overflowed and the spill polluted all of the surrounding beaches.

lapatilla.com correspondent

The intense rains recorded in the early morning hours caused the overflow of the waste stabilization pond (oxidation lagoon).

On all beaches surrounding the oil refining complex, a large black hydrocarbon stain is observed. To date, the magnitude of the impact on the ecosystem is unknown.

According to the minutes of the National System for Risk Management (Sistema Nacional para la Gestión de Riesgo), there are commissions from the Carabobo State Police, General Directorate of Military Counterintelligence (Dgcim), workers from PDVSA and the ‘El Palito’ refinery, representatives of the Ministry of Ecosocialism and ‘Puerto Cabello’ Firefighters, under the orders of the First Commander, Estarlim Domínguez.