Alarming decrease in fish catch on the coasts of eastern Venezuela

Fishing is the main source of income in the island of Coche, but this economic activity has been waning in recent months, which is why there is a lot of concern among municipal authorities.

José María Fermín, Mayor of the Villalba municipality, insisted that it is worrying, since they have observed that the fish have fled the coasts of all the eastern states.

He thus demands that the authorities of the Ministry of Ecosocialism and Water open an investigation into the matter.

This municipal authority said it has information that this decline in fishing activity also affects fishermen in the states of Sucre, Anzoátegui and Monagas.

“You have to find out what the cause is, what is happening. Could it be that the introduction of a foreign seaweed that is being cultivated in the east has caused this decrease? Because the habitat has been changed and fish that are not used to that type of algae,” warned the mayor.

He explained that the extraction of the algae also involves the subtraction of plankton, which is the food of the fish. So if it does not have food nearby, the animal runs away to find food.

“This issue is also left to the Ministry of the Environment to carry out the respective investigations into why fishing has decreased throughout the east of the country,” said Fermín.

