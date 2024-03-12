Nueva Esparta businessmen reject imminent application of the Road Tax Law

The businessmen affiliated in Fedecámaras Nueva Esparta (Federation of Chambers of Commerce N. Esparta State Chapter) reacted with great concern to the progress shown by the enactment of a new tax in the region as is in the new Road Tax Law, since they consider that everything that directly affects tourism should be thoughtfully considered and widely consulted.

By Dexcy Guédez//Corresponsalía lapatilla.com

Jesús Irausquín, president of the regional business trade union, said that they are completely uninformed about of the aforementioned bill proposed by the governor and that it was apparently submitted to public consultation, as announced by Omar Veravierte, president of the Nueva Esparta state’s Bolivarian Deconcentrated Tax Administration Service (Sedatebne).

Irausquín stated that the news has generated unrest among those who are part of this association, because it means an additional cost for people who choose this state as a vacation destination precisely when the greatest efforts are made to achieve comparative advantages with other geographic places of recreation, both on the mainland and in the Caribbean.

He announced that they are sending communications to all the organisms involved to meet and evaluate the situation, since within the framework of the Tax Harmonization Law little has been achieved.

“Rather, there seems to be a contradiction that we perceive as very delicate, since the vulnerability of the economy does not allow for more negative elements,” said Irausquín.

He pointed out that the proposal that they will take to the regional executive and legislators is to consider the relevance of such a tax, the guarantee that it has truly visible results and the balance between acceptance and rejection.

He considered it pertinent to highlight that this law is part of the fiscal voracity that the central government imposes on all the municipalities and would also punish the inhabitants who enter and leave the region, and they know that this not only affects recreation, but healthcare and medical travel, emergencies and work.

“What we want is for the term fiscal voracity, that has been rightly coined to municipal and regional management in all states of the country, cease to be the main threat to the growth of companies or a restraint of the family economy, since bulging coffers will be of no use while resource generators reduce their capacity for action and growth,” emphasized the president of Fedecámaras.