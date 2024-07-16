Apure is no longer a bastion of Chavismo: Comando Con Venezuela expects an avalanche of votes in favor of Edmundo González

The coordinator of ‘Comando Con Venezuela’ in Apure State, Nahir Mota, asserted that the unitary candidate Edmundo González Urrutia will have all the electoral voting site witnesses on July 28th in all the 386 voting centers of this plains state.

María Eugenia Díaz / Correspondent lapatilla.com

She assured that according to the new distribution of the National Electoral Council (CNE), a total of 248 voting centers will have one voting station, while 87 will have two tables (voting stations), distributed as follows in the seven municipalities of the Apure state:

Taking this data into account, 64.24% of the electoral centers in Apure will have one station, while 22.54% of the centers will have two polling stations, that is, more than 86% of the electoral centers will have only one or two tables. This situation represents a challenge for the Comando Con Venezuela, since July 28th could be a very long day given the reduction of polling stations by the CNE and the location of electoral centers in ‘Bases de Misiones’ (Government run centers), totally controlled by Chavismo.

Faced with this scenario, the political leader Nahir Mota made it clear that the Campaign Comando Con Venezuela is prepared to face, through democratic, peaceful and constitutional means, all the obstacles that arise throughout the state.

“Through voting, organized citizens will go out to vote this July 28th in all voting centers in the state. We will provide the necessary social and human support to the witnesses and polling station members, who will be present at each voting center until the end. So the massive citizen vote will override any trick they want to make. Apure decided to vote for the right that we all have to live in freedom and democracy,” he commented.

Blatant advantage

Mota, when asked about the mechanisms that the Campaign Command will implement in the electoral centers dominated by the armed guerrilla forces to defend the votes and the training process for witnesses and polling station members in those areas that are difficult to access due to the political advantage of Chavismo,she highlighted that the preparation and training of witnesses has been comprehensive throughout the entire geography of Apure’s territory, since they created the 600K Network, which is an unbreakable, articulated and organized structure to achieve the electoral victory as is desired by all Venezuelans.

“We have spent the last 25 years of our lives under the shadows of a system whose only achievement has been the destruction of our quality of life, but the time has come to demonstrate through massive and spontaneous voting that we can convert this country in a nation where private property is respected and our children return to achieve their dreams in this beautiful Land of Grace,” he highlighted.

During the days prior to the presidential elections, the Campaign Command has identified the authorization of five ‘Bases de Misiones’ as voting centers, a decision by the CNE that shows the advantage on the part of the ruling party. However, Mota believes that the Venezuelan people are tired of this failed political system.

“With this, ‘madurismo’ desperately tries to achieve an advantage from any quarter. However, the people woke up and there are now many people who at some point believed in socialism and today are with us working tirelessly to get rid of this 25-year tragedy. Furthermore, the Campaign Command with the 600K Network has electoral teams in all the voting centers in the state of Apure, and also people prepared to not let them take away this victory,” the opposition leader stated for lapatilla.com.

In Mota’s opinion, despite the fact that the new CNE leadership continues to respond to the interests of the ruling party, as has been seen over the last 25 years, the will of the Venezuelan people will prevail on July 28th.

“We are aware of that reality, but so are the people, and that is why the avalanche of votes in these presidential elections will be in favor of the project that represents freedom, proposed and led by María Corina Machado, to achieve victory with Edmundo González. It will not give space for anything other than announcing the real results in this process,” she highlights.

‘Comanditos’ in Apure

In the state of Apure, a total of 5,112 ‘Comanditos’ (small political action groups) have been formed and sworn in to guarantee the defense of the vote.

“We will continue to form Comanditos, even until after July 28th, because we are going to win. Since our leader María Corina Machado announced the creation of the Comanditos, we immediately deployed throughout the 26 parishes of the state, every zone and sector to organize these expressions of support for this process. There are Comanditos from all the areas that make up our society,” stated Mota.

The Comanditos are a citizen organization strategy and constitute the support that witnesses will have to defend each vote in all electoral centers.

Regarding the visit of María Corina Machado to the state of Apure last May, according to the Campaign Command, the key to success was the hope awakened by the opposition leader that proposes change in the country and the trust that she generates throughout the whole width and length of the country, for her coherent and sincere struggle that does not bow down to an opprobrious and oppressive system.

“María Corina stood firm with courage and bravery. Her message of freedom, strength and hope is a great reason to accompany her. We have also been organizing Apure’s citizens in their different sectors, and that was reflected in María Corina’s visit to our state. Apure was overflowing with people, despite the fact that the official announcement of her visit to Apure was made public just 24 hours before. People took to the streets in San Fernando, Achaguas, Pedro Camejo, they came together and it became a single act,” said lawyer Nahir Mota.

Consider that with this genuine popular demonstration it is demonstrated that Apure is no longer a bastion of Chavismo-Madurismo. “People are tired of being controlled by a system that manipulates the hunger and needs of citizens, so they said: Enough is enough!”

“Political factors did their job. Anyway, here we are a great team that will achieve a resounding victory this July 28th. We are going to vote, we are going to win and we are going to collect the triumph of a people who spoke up through the electoral vote. On July 28th, a people will speak who, through voting, will say: ‘I won’t tolerate this anymore.’ Venezuela will be reborn like the phoenix. Yes you can, together until the end. We are going to vote for our next president Edmundo González Urrutia, the candidate of María Corina, of democratic Unity and all good Venezuelans, who are the majority,” she stated.

“This July 28th we will give back to our older adults the hope of enjoying their golden years, we are going to write a new chapter in the history of Venezuela where collaboration, respect and joint construction are the fundamental pillars of this Nation, “We will achieve freedom, democracy and prosperity in our beautiful Venezuela after more than two decades of devastating economic, social and institutional destruction,” she remarked.