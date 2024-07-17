The security chief of Venezuelan political leader María Corina Machado, Milciades Ávila, was arrested

The opposition political party ‘Vente Venezuela’ denounced the arrest early this Wednesday morning of María Corina Machado’s security chief, Milciades Ávila.

In a message published in the social network ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), the political organization made public that officers of Nicolás Maduro’s regime forcibly entered the house where Ávila was located, violating all legal procedures.

From Vente Venezuela they demanded the immediate release of the detainee, denouncing his arbitrary detention by the forces of Chavismo.

Machado, leader of the Venezuelan opposition, is currently supporting the presidential campaign of the Unity candidate, Edmundo González, after Chavismo disqualified her from participating in the presidential election on July 28th.

Furthermore, the party condemned the continued violation of human rights by the regime and the criminalization of political dissidence in Venezuela.