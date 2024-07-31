‘Comanditos’ of Barinas State send a message to the CNE: We demand a state-by-state audit

Venezuela elige presidente, recibe toda la información sobre la elección suscribiéndote ahora

The need to announce the truth of the electoral results of last Sunday, July 28th, is what the citizen voters organized in ‘comanditos’ (civic observer groups) in Barinas State demand. So this Tuesday, July 30th, they reminded the National Electoral Council (CNE) that it must proceed with “a state-by-state audit.”

Correspondent lapatilla.com

José Gregorio Colina, liaison of the Comando Con Venezuela in Barinas State, expressed that “the country wants peace” and, in his capacity as a teacher, former union member and lawyer, he said that “peaceful protest is legitimate, avoiding violence.”

“It is urgent that the CNE conduct an audit and make a statement, people demand respect and compliance with the results, it is necessary that it be done as soon as possible to maintain peace in Venezuela.”

Colina acknowledged that citizens made a sacrifice of 24 hours in queues at the entrance of polling stations from Saturday 27th, to vote on Sunday July 28th , “sleepy, thirsty, hungry, tired and a lot of sacrifice.”

Taking these aspects into consideration, the leader said that “that is why it is essential to respect the decision of the people and, we hope that everything is civically adjusted to justice and democracy.”