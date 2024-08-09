Relatives of Venezuelan political leader Américo De Grazia claim to be unaware of his whereabouts after being detained

“Please help spread the word. URGENT. My dad @americodegrazia has been missing for more than 24 hours. @nicolasmaduro we hold you responsible for anything that may happen to his physical integrity,” was the text that his daughter María Andreína De Grazia published along with a photo through the social network Instagram.

Pableysa Ostos/Corresponsalía lapatilla

She stated that her father is being persecuted after the presidential election that took place on July 28th in Venezuela. “He was in hiding and last week he decided to travel to Caracas to file some complaints (before a court) and go to the relevant authorities,” added the daughter of Américo De Grazia, who has been living out of the country for several years.

The young woman added that since noon Wednesday, August 7th, they lost all communication with the political leader. “His phone is disconnected. We know where he was going to stay. He never got there and the car he was traveling in isn’t there.”

She said that since Wednesday they have been contacting friends and other people to try to find out his whereabouts, but they have not been successful. In several videos she explained that he had always had a mechanism of him letting at least one of his children know how things are going, so that he or she could then inform the rest, “but it is the first time in so many years of persecution that there are no signs, not even among his children, friends and other family members.”

“My father is officially missing,” said the daughter of the political leader.

De Grazia, 64, was a candidate for the Governorship of Bolívar for the Ecological Movement party in 2021. He was a deputy to the National Assembly for the Democratic Unity Roundtable (MUD), and was reelected in the elections of December 6th, 2015, representing the 3rd circuit of Bolívar State, for the period 2016-2021.

On the other hand, the X account of the Causa R party published a post: “Americo’s last message via X was denouncing the arbitrary detention of the former mayor of Tumeremo Carlos Chancellor. The integrity and safety of both falls on Maduro’s regime.”

Carlos Chancellor was arrested this Wednesday morning in the state of Anzoátegui by officials of the General Directorate of Military Counterintelligence (Dgcim).