Venezuelan Passengers flow from Táchira crossing to Colombia increased

During the last three weeks, just after the presidential elections on July 28th, between 800 and 1,000 people are be traveling daily in “carritos por Puesto” (taxis or jitney cabs in which several passengers are transported) to the city of Cúcuta, where airline tickets would be starting to become scarce at the Camilo Daza airport bound for the city of Bogotá, according to Juan Carlos Palencia, coordinator of the Border Observatory in the state of Táchira.

Luz Dary Depablos / Correspondent lapatilla.com

“The flow of passengers has increased towards the Colombian border,” Palencia emphasized, who assured that some 200 “carritos por puesto” (jitney cabs) would be mobilizing citizens mostly from central Venezuela towards the Colombian border, that is, a migratory upsurge is beginning to be evident again as a consequence of the continuing political uncertainty in the country.

Likewise, he stressed that due to the poor condition of the roads between Capacho Viejo and Peracal, on the main road to the Táchira border, where there are two large landslides and 37 edge faults, the inhabitants of the communities between Agua Blanca and Apartaderos have not had public transportation service for more than a month.

Palencia reported that the residents of the communities of Agua Blanca, Salado Negro, Paso Andino, Páramo, Los Cacaos, La Mulera and Apartaderos continue to be affected by the lack of public transportation, as many people, mainly the elderly, find it difficult to get to their medical appointments in the towns of Capacho or San Antonio.

He also said that the greatest concern of the people who live in these communities is that the beginning of the school year is approaching, and children and adolescents urgently require public transportation to get to their educational institutions.

Therefore, Juan Carlos Palencia demanded that the authorities repair as soon as possible the main roads to the Táchira border, that is, between Capacho and Peracal, as well as the road between San Cristóbal – Rubio – Delicias and the border.