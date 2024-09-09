Tourism in Mochima National Park is affected by the worsening of the electrical crisis

Through a statement to the press the “Mochima Chamber of Commerce and Tourism”, denounced the repeated power outages that affect the development of the tourist activity of this National Park, located between the states of Sucre and Anzoátegui.

By Víctor Federico González / Correspondent lapatilla.com

The trade union indicated that in the “Town of Mochima, this week we have been experiencing a rather unpleasant situation with the electrical problem.” It is worth saying that during the last week Mochima was 48 hours without power service and was even the cause of protests on the national highway.

“Mochima is a town that lives off tourism, but with the multiple blackouts, scheduled outages, and system failures, our main source of income has been seriously affected. It is not only the fact of not being able to offer a good service in the area of lodging, the lack of electricity prevents the inns from offering the two main basic services: water and electricity, nobody stays in an inn without air conditioning, much less with this heat,” they stated.

They also explained that the local businesses have registered “great losses in merchandise, the fish markets have been affected, the taverns, restaurants and of course the service stations cannot supply fuel to the boatmen to transport the tourists to the beaches.”

Finally, they considered that this situation is not fair and that it is necessary for the tourist and commercial forces to make efforts to prevent this problem from continuing to affect them.