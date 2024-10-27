Journalist Nelin Escalante disappears after being detained by Dgcim officials

This Saturday, October 26th, the National College of Journalists reported the disappearance of journalist Nelin Escalante, who was detained by officials of the General Directorate of Military Counterintelligence (DGCIM) last Friday.

lapatilla.com

According to the CNP statement, Escalante was approached by DGCIM officials at the headquarters of the “Líder Shopping Center”, after which he was taken to the headquarters of the agency. Since then, there has been no communication with him.

“We denounce that yesterday at 2pm our colleague Nelin Escalante arrived at the DGCIM headquarters, from the CC Líder, where th was approached by officials of this organization, he was taken to their headquarters, there has been no communication. We demand to know his whereabouts and release,” the union stated through its account on X.