Italy’s PM, Giorgia Meloni, calls for an end to human rights violations in Venezuela after meeting with Edmundo González in Italy

After completing her official meeting with Edmundo González in Rome, on October 28th, the Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, called for respect for human rights in Venezuela.

“I have reiterated the call to immediately end human rights violations, arbitrary detentions and restrictions on fundamental freedoms, particularly against the political opposition,” the Prime Minister declared on her X account (formerly Twitter), marking a firm position in favor of civil rights in Venezuela.

Edmundo González thanked Giorgia Meloni for her support and highlighted the fundamental role of the Venezuelan community in Italy in strengthening bilateral ties.

In addition, the Venezuelan president-elect expressed his intention to attract Italian investments towards strategic sectors in Venezuela, seeking to boost the economy and improve the quality of life of its citizens.

This meeting adds to the various international approaches of González, since his election on July 28th, in an electoral process that generated controversy in Venezuela and beyond its borders.