Poliurbaneja rescued 26 Venezuelan minors at risk during October in Lechería

During the weekends, the Urbaneja Municipal Police (Poliurbaneja) has multiplied efforts in addressing children and adolescents at risk in Lechería.

Correspondent lapatilla.com

In an operation carried out on Friday, October 11th, 2024, 10 adolescents (three female and seven male) and a single child from Barcelona were assisted. The child was handed over to his representative at the Poliurbaneja headquarters.

The female adolescents were admitted under a protective measure by the Council for the Protection of Children and Adolescents of the Bolívar municipality. Of the seven male adolescents, aged between 12 and 16 years, four come from Bolívar, one from Sotillo, one from Guanta and one from Urbaneja municipalities.

In the operation carried out on October 25th, 2024, four male adolescents from the Bolívar municipality between the ages of 12 and 17 were approached. They were also handed over to the Protection Council of the corresponding municipality.

“Breaking the cycle of child exploitation is crucial. Providing money directly can perpetuate the situation and benefit the exploiters. Instead, it is important to work together on comprehensive support so that they can be reintegrated into society and thus provide them with opportunities for a better future,” the police agency said in a statement.

In two weeks, a total of 24 adolescents and two children in vulnerable situations have been assisted.

The approaches are a joint effort carried out by Poliurbaneja in conjunction with the different security agencies, the Child and Adolescent Protection System, the Public Prosecutor’s Office, the Public Defender’s Office and other municipal agencies with the support of the mayor of Lechería, Manuel Ferreira.