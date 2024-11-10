Fedecámaras: “Not having diesel fuel is very serious for Venezuela’s food security”

Tiziana Polesel, Second Vice President of the Venezuela business trade union leadership, said that the shortage of diesel fuel in Venezuela is worrying. She stressed that Caracas is not the entire country, so she urged the authorities to quickly address this failure.

Correspondent lapatilla.com

“We have a real problem, it has to do with the supply of diesel, in agricultural areas we are now in harvest, and not having fuel is very serious for the country’s food security, and this is happening right now,” she denounced from Maracaibo in western Venezuela.

Polesel also pointed out that in the face of constant electrical supply failures, small and large producers try to partially solve them with power plants and most of these also require diesel.

She reported that according to a study carried out by the Federation of Chambers and Associations of Commerce and Production of Venezuela (Fedecámaras), it is extremely complex to run or have a business in the country due to “the large number of procedures and bureaucracy.”

Therefore, they urge the National Executive to simplify the procedures for exports and lower “tax pressure” a little.

Polesel believes that, “to the extent that this happens, many small entrepreneurs could register in their chambers and become formal.”

“The invitation to entrepreneurs is to affiliate in their chambers, together we move forward and the chambers are the voice, they are the strength, the muscle and they are the ones who can propose solutions,” she said.

For his part, Alex Balza, president of Fedecámaras-Zulia, reported that the expectation that economic growth for 2024 would be 8% was not achieved, it will reach between 3.5% and 4%, citing as one of the causes of the political uncertainty in the country.

“Fedecámaras continues, as always, to aim to collaborate with public policies in the interest of the community, to overlap and appease. Zulia does not deserve a setback, so we must continue working to raise the indicators in 2025,” he said.