Apostolic Nuncio: Pope Francis closely follows the political situation in Venezuela

Around 7,500 people attended the mass at the Valencia Forum on Wednesday for the 114th anniversary of the canonical coronation of the “La Virgen del Socorro” (Our Lady of Succor), patron saint of Valencia.

By lapatilla.com

The celebration was presided over by Monsignor Alberto Ortega, Apostolic Nuncio in Venezuela, together with Monsignor Jesús González de Zárate, Metropolitan Archbishop of Valencia.

In statements to the media before the mass, the Apostolic Nuncio affirmed that Pope Francis closely follows the political events in Venezuela.

He said that the Catholic Church has expressed its concern regarding the situation of political prisoners in the country with “discretion and respect.”

“This issue has always been raised with great discretion, with great respect, but it is an issue that has been raised and I believe that the authorities also know and take into account this interest, I would say particular and special, not only for the Church, but also of the Church for these people, without a doubt,” he said.

In light of this, the Apostolic Nuncio in Venezuela called on the Church to be a source of hope for all Venezuelans and to remain close to those most in need.

“Always be artisans of peace and of reconciliation throughout the world , giving an example of the search for the common good. We are all called to contribute to the good of society, but we as Christians have an even more intense motivation, knowing that the good we do, we also do for the Lord and that we do it by vocation,” he added.

Union and reconciliation

For his part, the Archbishop of Valencia, Monsignor Jesús González de Zárate, pointed out that the date is an opportunity to renew faith and hope.

“The message of the Virgin is a message of union, of reconciliation, of encounter,” he said.

He highlighted the national significance of the festivity thanks to the presence of the relic of the “Virgin of Coromoto”, patron saint of Venezuela, an unprecedented event in the state.

“It is not only a Valencia festival, it is not only a festival of the people of Carabobo, it is a festival of the entire Venezuela that today gathers here around the Blessed Virgin. I think that is the great significance. Today we see the Blessed Virgin, in her we find our refuge also to pray for all the needs of our country,” said the archbishop.

In an atmosphere of fervor and hope, devotion brought together thousands of faithful from different parts of the state to participate in the activities programmed by the Church.

“We always ask the Virgin for peace and love because we live in difficult times, but we move forward,” said José Uriel, who has attended the mass of Our Lady of Socorro every year since the 1990s.