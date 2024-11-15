IN PHOTOS: This is how part of Petroleos de Venezuela’s gas compression plant was left after the explosion in Punta de Mata

Four days after the explosions that occurred at the Muscar Gas Compression Plant, located in Punta de Mata, western Monagas State, images were released of part of the gas complex damage after the explosions and subsequent fires.

lapatilla.com

In the graphics, you can see great destruction of pipes caused by the huge fire that lasted for several hours.

Likewise, workers from the state-owned PdVSA (Petróleos de Venezuela S.A.) can be seen trying to repair the affected parts and replacing equipment.

It is worth noting that this gas plant supplies gas for electricity generation destined for the state of Nueva Esparta , supplying between 500 KVA and 750 KVA, so since last Monday, the inhabitants of Margarita Island have been affected by rationing and rolling blackouts of more than 8 hours a day.

The Muscar complex supplies liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to the states of Delta Amacuro and Bolívar, so there is concern about a possible shortage.

The digital media Tane Tanae of Tucupita, Amazonas State, published that the interruption of electrical service is expected to be 10 hours daily.

Experts consulted by this web portal, indicated that the electrical energy rationing could last up to a month.

In the case of Delta Amacuro State, the tank trucks must go all the way to the José Antonio Anzoátegui Petrochemical Complex. However, they warn that if there is congestion due to high demand, the trucks will have to move to the filling plants in Falcón State about 900 kilometers away (more than 600 miles).

According to the source cited by the local media, the quotas at the “Jose” Refining complex Complex are limited, so they will only be able to supply LNG to trucks once a week, which would reduce the volume of gas that reaches Delta Amacuro by half.