Maria Corina Machado blamed Nicolas Maduro for the death of an imprisoned electoral witness of Vente Venezuela

Venezuela’s democratic leader Maria Corina Machado pointed out this Thursday Nicolas Maduro for the death under custody of the musician and electoral witness Jesus Manuel Martinez Medina in a medical center in the state of Anzoategui.

lapatilla.com

“Today, Jesus Manuel Martinez Medina, a member of our team in Aragua de Barcelona, has died at the hands of the regime,” Machado reported on her social networks, where she also published a statement on the subject.

“One more crime by Maduro and his regime. He died in their hands, he died because of the inhumane conditions in which he was kidnapped,” denounced the opposition leader of Vente Venezuela.

Read also: Jesús Martínez Medina, electoral witness imprisoned by Chavismo, died in custody (https://gitx.awsccs2.com/2024/11/14/fallecio-bajo-custodia-jesus-manuel-medina-testigo-electoral-encarcelado-por-el-chavismo/, in Spanish)

Machado also sent words of encouragement to Jesús Manuel’s mother, Mary, to his little daughter Susej, and to all his relatives and friends. “I send them all my strength, my love and my blessings,” he said.

Finally, Machado sent a message to the memory of the deceased electoral witness: “Dear Jesús, that beautiful llanera song that you made for us will accompany us, in your name and in your memory, until freedom…”