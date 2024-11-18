Foro Penal updated the number of political prisoners released in Venezuela to 131

Alfredo Romero, Director of the NGO Foro Penal, reported on social media this Sunday that the number of political prisoners released in Venezuela over the weekend rose to 131.

“Yesterday in the early hours of the morning there were other releases of political prisoners (post-electoral situation), including some teenagers,” said Romero. “At Foro Penal we have registered and verified 131 releases, carried out after reviewing measures were requested by the Public Prosecutor’s Office,” he added.

The activist also pointed out that “tomorrow, Monday, the released prisoners will go to court to have “alternative measures” (euphemism for restricted liberty) imposed on them for the deprivation of liberty. We understand that in the majority there is no full freedom and the judicial processes continue.”

According to the NGO’s accounts, “so far in Yare III only 26 people (adult males) have been released,” but “more than 200 political prisoners remain there.”

In addition, “in Tocorón 86 releases have been verified. There, then, more than 800 people (adult males) remain deprived of liberty for political reasons.”

Foro Penal warned that, even after yesterday’s releases, more than 1,700 political prisoners remain in Venezuela.