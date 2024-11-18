Wayú Native Venezuelan asked for help to contact his family after being released from prison

Within the context of recent releases of political prisoners by Nicolás Maduro’s regime, Mr. Francisco Gonzales Palmar, a post-election protester prisoner, was released early this Friday morning from the Yare III penitentiary center. Gonzales, who belongs to the Wayú ethnic group and resident in Plaza de Toros, Maracaibo, more than 800 kms away (500 miles) is looking for assistance to contact his relatives after his release from prison.

By lapatilla.com

The NGO “Foro Penal” reported this weekend an increase in the releases of political prisoners throughout the country. Alfredo Romero, director of the organization, confirmed that during the early hours of this Sunday, 131 releases were carried out, including several teenagers, as part of a review of measures requested by the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

“At Foro Penal we have registered and verified 131 releases carried out as a result of a review of measures requested by the Public Prosecutor’s Office,” Romero said.

However, the activist warned that the majority of those released will not enjoy full freedom. “Tomorrow, Monday, those released will have to go to court to have alternative restricted liberty measures imposed on them. We understand that the judicial processes continue,” he added.