Pedro Urruchurtu denounces that the siege of the Argentine embassy in Venezuela has been ongoing for more than 85 hours



Sebin patrol outside the Argentine embassy in Caracas, Venezuela

The International Coordinator of the ‘ConVzla’ command, Pedro Urruchurtu, denounced this Wednesday that the siege against the residence of the Argentine Embassy in Caracas, Venezuela and now protected by Brazil, has passed 85 hours.

¡Únete al club ahora! Suscríbete al boletín más importante de Venezuela

By lapatilla.com

According to Urruchurtu, officials of Nicolás Maduro’s regime remain stationed outside the diplomatic headquarters, in an obvious threatening display to harass the democratic opposition leaders who have taken refuge there.

Added to the serious situation of harassment is the theft of the electrical fuses, which occurred more than 36 hours ago, which has left the diplomatic residence without electricity.

“There have already been more than 85 hours of continuous siege… and more than 36 hours without electricity since the fuses were taken,” Urruchurtu stated in a message posted through his official X account (formerly Twitter).

The opposition has denounced that this direct attack against the Argentine diplomatic headquarters constitutes “a flagrant violation of international law,” in particular the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which “establishes the inviolability of diplomatic missions and guarantees the security of their facilities.”

The international community views with concern this act of intimidation, which puts at risk not only the stability of relations between States, but also the security of the personnel within the embassy.