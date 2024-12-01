The people in Anzoátegui State look for options to overcome Venezuela’s electricity crisis and gas shortage

The accident at the Muscar Gas Complex, in Monagas State, has generated a shortage of domestic cooking gas (LPG, Propane), although its supposed recovery was announced to be accomplished in record time this has not happened, inventories have not been replenished and there is little gas for distribution.

Correspondent lapatilla.com

Given this situation, despite the blackouts, electric stoves, rice cookers, multifunctional pots and electric pans have become an option to make the most of gas cylinders, especially for those who live in enclosed places without yards such as apartments.

Enrique Márquez, manager of an appliance store, says that “electric stoves from the smallest to the complete ones have sold out several times, sales have risen due to the lack of gas.”

In other stores they commented that “we are waiting for unfulfilled orders. Anything that is useful for cooking that does not use gas, they take it. There are options from $5 a stove, to more complete equipment, people take advantage of when there is light (electricity) to prepare food in advance and not depend on gas, at least that is what they say,” says Kimberlis Vega, a saleswoman.

These would not be the only products sought, because in the face of the blackouts there is also a high sale of rechargeable and solar light bulbs, rechargeable fans, batteries for some appliances and the so-called power banks for phones.

The crisis of basic services is changing consumer habits, because “they no longer buy clothes in December, now they buy necessities for the home” stated a store manager.