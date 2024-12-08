Domestic gas shortage puts Venezuelans’ Christmas in jeopardy

Anaco is a city in the east known as the “gas heart of Venezuela”, because it sits squarely the area with the highest natural gas production in the country and one of the most important in the hemisphere.

By: Correspondent lapatilla.com

The last official figure dates back to 2005, when Pdvsa Gas, the natural gas subsidiary of the Venezuelan state oil company, recorded a record natural gas production in Anaco, with 1,677 million cubic feet per day.

And although Venezuela has proven natural gas reserves of 195.24 BPC (Billions of Cubic Feet), placing the country as the eighth in the world with the largest proven natural gas reserves and the first in Latin America, the crisis in the oil industry caused by alledgedly international sanctions, but mainly mismanagement, corruption and other factors have caused a very steep drop in production.

On November 11th, an explosion occurred at the Muscar Gas Complex, located in Monagas State in eastern Venezuela, an incident that affected national production inventories. For this reason, the José Antonio Anzoátegui Cryogenic Complex in Barcelona (Anzoátegui State), was left as sole resource to supply the national market.

Although the oil complex, known as Jose, would in theory try to supply the national market, demand would exceed supply and current production capacity.

In some areas of the east of the country, where users claim to spend up to a week waiting to buy domestic gas, it was known that the distribution of this fuel had begun, but with restrictions.

According to communications spread through instant messaging and social media, a distribution schedule is being made in the midst of the contingency in Muscar, which affected 80% of the national cooking gas distribution, which is why they have also launched campaigns for rational use of this essential fuel in homes. According to unofficial sources, there is still no estimated date for normalizing gas distribution in the country.