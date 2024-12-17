Amnesty International declared an international alert after the irregular detention of an Argentine police officer in Venezuela

The humanitarian organization Amnesty International (AI) stated this Monday, December 16th, its “deep concern” over the detention in Venezuela of the Argentine gendarme, Nahuel Agustín Gallo, by decision of Nicolás Maduro’s regime.

“Amnesty International expresses deep concern at the confirmation of the detention of Nahuel Agustín Gallo,” said the Argentine office of the humanitarian organization through its account in social network X.

This Monday, December 16th, Diosdado Cabello confirmed the detention of Nahuel Gallo, a member of the Argentine National Gendarmerie (border police), whom he accused of traveling to Venezuela to “fulfill a mission,” without providing any further details.

“You get on his Instagram and he goes around the world, he travels all over the world, but his salary is 500 dollars. How does he do it? What did he come to do in Venezuela? What was his task in Venezuela? They don’t say that,” Cabello said during a press conference of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), broadcast by the state channel VTV.

He also explained that the alleged mission that the Argentinean came to fulfill has not been aborted, although, he assured, the security agencies have given it “a hard blow,” without offering more information.

“Amnesty International expresses its concern and raises an alert regarding this arrest. It is urgent that the necessary measures be adopted to know the whereabouts and safeguard the health and safety of the Argentinean police officer, and that the facts be clarified through an independent Justice system,” the organization said.

According to Argentine authorities, Gallo entered Venezuelan territory from Colombia on December 8th, through a land border crossing. He crossed the Francisco de Paula Santander International Bridge, to visit Táchira State, with the “sole purpose of visiting his family and his partner, with whom he shares a child in common.”

According to his partner María Gómez, he is a Venezuelan national and Argentine resident for six years, the gendarme was transferred in a “black van” by the General Directorate of Military Counterintelligence of Venezuela (Dgcim).

According to Argentine authorities, Nahuel Gallo was accused of espionage, held incommunicado and transferred to an intelligence interrogation center of Nicolás Maduro’s regime.

by EFE