Venezuelan NGO “Provea” rejected accusations by Nicolás Maduro and reaffirmed its commitment to defending human rights

The General Coordinator of Provea, Oscar Murillo, responded forcefully to the accusations made by Nicolás Maduro, who accused the organization of supposedly working for the United States CIA since the 1990s.

Murillo made very clear on the night of Thursday, December 19th, that Maduro’s statements are not the first time that the Chavista regime has tried to discredit Provea, an organization with more than 36 years of experience in the defense of human rights in Venezuela.

Through his account on the social network X, the general coordinator of Provea expressed that “no circumstance of threats, harassment or persecution by Maduro’s government” will keep the organization from faithfully doing its work.

The NGO has been recognized for its work in accompanying victims of human rights violations, as well as for its work documenting and investigating serious abuses committed in the country long before chavismo was a thing or even existed.

Oscar Murillo also questioned what happened in the presidential elections of July 28th in Venezuela, describing them as an event marred by serious abuses, arbitrary arrests and the unjust imprisonment of thousands of citizens.

“The electoral process that was supposed to open the way to democracy and the re-institutionalization of the country has been used as a tool of repression,” he denounced.

Finally, Provea urged the authorities to fulfill their constitutional obligation to protect the rights of citizens and address the demands of families who demand justice and freedom for their loved ones.