Venezuela’s oil company pipeline that crosses through Hato Corocito ruptured and polluted the Santo Domingo River in Barinas with crude oil

Last Friday, December 20th, after a group of fishermen observed oil stains in the Santo Domingo River in Barinas, near the Santa Inés parish, it was later known unofficially that there was a rupture in the pipeline that crosses through Hato Corocito.

¡Únete al club ahora! Suscríbete al boletín más importante de Venezuela

Correspondent lapatilla.com

This Saturday they were carrying out the necessary maneuvers to prevent the spread of the hydrocarbon, but it is unknown how many kilometers of the river and its margins are affected after the first reports of the leak and until containment measures were taken.

The fishermen have stopped their daily work on the Santo Domingo River, which they consider causes them a great loss, because these are times of catch.

The reason or cause of the break in the pipeline is unknown to locals and fishermen, who were the ones who gave notice of spill and the damage that was evolving in the river.