Ejército israelí asaltó y prendió fuego al hospital Kamal Adwan al norte de Gaza
diciembre 27 2024

El Ejército israelí asaltó este viernes el interior del hospital Kamal Adwan en Beit Lahia, en el norte de la Franja de Gaza, y prendió fuego a sus instalaciones, informó el director del centro, el doctor Husam Abu Safiya.

Por EFE