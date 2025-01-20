Juan Pablo Guanipa: Monedero, you are a disgrace to Spain and a persona non grata in Venezuela

Opposition leader Juan Pablo Guanipa questioned that Juan Carlos Monedero, a Spanish socialist politician, last Sunday allegedly gave a talk on human rights to police officers at El Helicoide, headquarters of the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service (Sebin), and infamous torture center of Maduro’s regime.

lapatilla.com

“Accomplice, freeloader, cynical and inhuman,” were some of the qualifiers used by Guanipa on his social network accounts.

“Not all the adjectives in the dictionary can be enough to describe the baseness of this ‘Mister Spaniard ‘,” added the leader of Venezuelan democratic political party ‘Primero Justicia’ (PJ).

“Giving talks on political theory and human rights at El Helicoide, just meters from where dozens of innocent Venezuelans are being tortured,” Guanipa said.

From the point of view of the Zulian leader, Monedero is “a disgrace for Spain and you are persona non grata for the Venezuelan people.”