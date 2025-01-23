At least 10 venezuelans have returned through the Táchira border fleeing the war in Catatumbo

Around 10 Venezuelans, as has been registered by the Colombian authorities, decided to return through the international bridge crossings to Táchira State after fleeing the armed conflict in the Catatumbo region in Colombia. They returned to relatives’ homes located in the Andean and plains states of Venezuela.

By: Luz Dary Depablos / Correspondent lapatilla.com

¡Únete al club ahora! Suscríbete al boletín más importante de Venezuela

So far, there are more than 32,000 displaced people, who were forced to abandon their homes and properties in order to save their lives, fleeing the war that has been ongoing for four days between opposing leftist guerrilla forces in Catatumbo.

“We have information that many of them (Venezuelans) crossed into Venezuela (through the state of Zulia) in boats and canoes. Some here (through Cúcuta), those who have arrived have been given equal treatment. They are all welcome. Only about 10 people have been sent to the neighboring country (Venezuela) at their own request,” clarified the mayor of the city of Cúcuta, Jorge Acevedo.

It should be noted that dozens of Venezuelans with Temporary Protection Permits (PPT) who arrived in the city of Cúcuta and Ocaña, have not yet been classified (as Venezuelans) in the tally census made by the Colombian authorities. These decided to stay in Colombia waiting for a ceasefire with the hope of returning to their homes in Catatumbo.

Other Venezuelans favored by the PPT believe that if the conflict spreads, they could look for job opportunities in other departments iun Colombia so as not to return to Venezuela. They do not want to return to Venezuela until the political and economic crisis that the country is going through improves.

However, Julio, a 24-year-old Venezuelan, told the lapatilla.com team that if the fighting continues, he does not rule out returning to Venezuela with his wife and 8-month-old baby to resume work as a mechanic or bricklayer.

“The first two days (of the fighting) there were too many bomb explosions,” Julio said.

He said that about seven families took shelter in a neighbor’s house, where they spent two nights and there they agreed to leave in a caravan. “Several neighbors in the area have not left so as not to leave behind their animals and house,” he said.

“There are families who have already experienced that, they preferred to stay for fear of losing everything,” Julio continued.

He emphasized that a cousin who has more than 70 animals on the farm preferred to leave everything to save her life.

“I hope to return, that they reach a dialogue, in the meantime we want to relax, be able to rest and forget about this martyrdom,” Julio said after being counted this Tuesday at the General Santander Stadium in Cúcuta on the list of the more than 15,000 displaced people who have arrived in Cúcuta.

On the other hand, Ludy Paez, municipal representative of the city of Cúcuta, emphasized the following: “We need the national government (Gustavo Petro) to come here to make investments rather than just greet us (from afar),” this due to the almost non-existent attention in social matters and education for the victims of the armed conflict.

Likewise, the Mayor of Cúcuta stated that people want to return to their territories, but with the certainty that they are guaranteed that they will return in peace to a safe territory.

“It is time to take Catatumbo by force and not for them to return through a humanitarian corridor, but for them to return to a territory that is governed by the nation, by Colombia. There, only groups outside the law rule,” said the Mayor of the capital of Norte de Santander Department.