Citizens cry out for the freedom of José Daniel Timaure, a construction worker from Carora accused of “terrorism”

José Daniel Timaure Timaure, a 34-year-old young man, a construction worker and sole breadwinner for his family, is originally from Carora, Lara State in Venezuela’s “central-western” region. He is known for his jovial, attentive, charismatic and supportive character with his community and friends. His family, especially his brothers, miss him deeply, since he was always a fundamental pillar of his household, providing support for the extended family at all times. This was reported on social networks by the Committee for the Freedom of Political Prisoners (Clippve).

He was unjustly detained on October 15th, 2025, long after the post-election protests. At the time of his arrest, he was at a neighbor’s house, his daughter sleeping in his arms, without imagining that he would be deprived of his freedom. Since then, he has remained detained in the Aragua Penitentiary Center, in Tocorón, already accumulating three months of unjust confinement.

¡Únete al club ahora! Suscríbete al boletín más importante de Venezuela

The accusations against him are “terrorism” and “incitement to hatred,” baseless charges that have served as a pretext to keep him imprisoned. During his detention, he has suffered stomach problems and has lost a considerable amount of weight, seriously affecting his health.

His family demands his freedom. José Daniel is innocent and does not deserve to be deprived of his freedom. He must be released so that he can return home and continue to be the support and breadwinner of his family.